SFA and SPFL’s plea for emergency bail-out to rescue clubs

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster has warned of ‘grave peril’ for clubs unless the Scottish Government agree to provide an emergency bail-out.

A request for financial relief came during a video conference between Doncaster, SFA chief Ian Maxwell, sports minister Joe FitzPatrick, National Clinical Director Professor Jason Leitch and representatives of Scottish Rugby and Scottish Horseracing.

And it came after the UK government handed £16million in loans to Rugby League in England to offset the hardship caused by coronavirus.

English football has already set an ambitious target date of June 8 for Project Restart. And the SPFL and SFA have now told the Holyrood administration of the ruinous plight clubs will face here if English football gets the green light and the Scottish game is blocked on public health grounds.

Confirming the request for public money — first revealed by Sportsmail on Saturday — Doncaster said: ‘We gave the minister a frank summary of the existential crisis our game is facing. Gate receipts make up a far higher proportion of our income than in England, which benefits from huge TV deals, so until we get back to playing in front of crowds, our game will remain in grave peril.

‘It was encouraging to hear the Minister recognise the social and health benefits of football in Scotland, which generates hundreds of millions of pounds for the Scottish economy annually.

‘As sport is a devolved responsibility, we’ll continue to be guided by the Scottish Government’s health experts on when we are able to resume matches — but that looks to be some while away.

‘We have already seen the UK Government pledging £16m support to Rugby League in England to prevent it from being devastated by Covid-19. The longer we are unable to play matches in Scotland, the more essential will be significant financial support for our hard-pressed national sport.’

During talks convened by the Scottish Government to discuss the issues faced by sports deprived of large crowds, the SFA and SPFL Joint Response Group laid out the financial, sporting and logistical challenges facing Scottish football’s bid to restart.

The JRG have formed five sub-committees to consider ways to get the game up and running.

Amidst growing concerns that devolution could see English and Scottish football treated completely differently by the administrations in London and Edinburgh, however, SFA chief executive Maxwell said: ‘It was an important introductory step in mapping out how football can continue to respect the measures put in place to protect public health, while at the same time plan for the reintroduction of the game at the appropriate time and ensure the viability of our clubs in the intervening period.

‘The Minister and the National Clinical Director acknowledged the importance of the national sport to the health and wellbeing of the country but, understandably, reiterated the need to respect the current measures in place to save lives by containing the spread of the virus as outlined by the First Minister.

‘We outlined the pragmatic steps that we believe can assist, firstly, in safeguarding the survival of our clubs in the short term, and in the coming weeks help clubs emerge from lockdown and begin the process of preparing for the reintroduction of football.

‘We also reiterated that supporters are a fabric of Scottish football and integral to the matchday experience and future viability of the sport.

‘We were encouraged by the input of the Minister and Professor Leitch and look forward to building on this introductory meeting in the near future.’

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has already expressed concerns over the likelihood of hazardous public gatherings if football starts up quickly.

FitzPatrick, Minister for Public Health, Sport and Wellbeing said: ‘Everyone involved in these discussions recognises the importance of sport to many people in Scotland and wants to see it resume as soon as possible.

‘We all agree that can only happen once it is safe to do so — and the focus at the moment must be the continuation of measures to slow the spread of the virus, protect the NHS and save lives.’

UK Sport has also requested £53.4million in exceptional funding from the Westminister government to fill the financial gap caused by the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics.

Dame Katherine Grainger, the chair of UK Sport, which distributes lottery funding to the Olympic programmes, yesterday outlined the challenges to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee.

She told MPs: ‘Every athlete that would have right now been three months away from the biggest event of their lives is isolated individually at home.

‘The sports that support them we already know are at some financial risk. The longer the situation goes on, they will be at greater risk going forward, and it means that the risks going to the Games next year are increasing.

‘What we really need, and ideally need confirmation of in the next few weeks, is that we could get a one-year rollover to go into March 2022 to make sure we can reassure all the sports that their funding is going to be in place and they can have some consistency going forward through to the Games next summer.’