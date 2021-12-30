Shane Beamer is getting a Mayo bath after today’s win.

Shane Beamer gets a Mayo bath after today’s win.

For a few weeks, the Duke Mayo Bowl had been generating buzz, but not because of the on-field matchup between North Carolina and South Carolina.

Fans were more interested in seeing which head coach would win and be dipped in mayonnaise afterwards.

Shane Beamer was presented with the award on Thursday following his Gamecocks’ 38-21 victory over the Tar Heels.

South Carolina rushed for 301 yards and averaged 8.1 yards per carry on the ground this season.

The Gamecocks’ performance earned their head coach a one-of-a-kind postgame celebration.

Beams agreed to take a mayo bath instead of a typical gatorade shower in honor of the bowl game’s sponsor.

WATCH: SHANE BEAMER TAKES A MAYO BATH AFTER WINNING TODAY

December 30, 2021, Duke’s Mayo Bowl (@DukesMayoBowl)

30 December 2021, Duke’s Mayo Bowl (@DukesMayoBowl)

December 30, 2021 — Duke’s Mayo Bowl (@DukesMayoBowl)