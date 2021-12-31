Shane Beamer’s Reaction To A Divisive Reporter’s Remark

Shane Beamer’s Reaction to a Disputed Reporter’s Remark

South Carolina Gamecocks beat North Carolina Tar Heels 38-21 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Thursday afternoon.

However, college football reporter Dennis Dodd made headlines with a controversial remark before the game started.

He didn’t like how the winning coach was slathered in mayonnaise.

“My God, we’ve gotten to the point where hyping a condiment being poured on an adult male is considered programming.”

“I’ll start right here when we have the discussion about bowl relevance,” he wrote on Twitter.

Shane Beamer, the winning coach, saw Dodd’s remark and responded on Twitter.

He chastised Dodd for being “miserable” and chastised Dodd for his Gamecocks pre-season prediction.