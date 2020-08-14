Shannon Courtenay out to prove she belongs in the limelight ahead of first major test

Shannon Courtenay was thrust straight into the limelight as a professional boxer – now she’s out to prove she belongs by passing her first real test.

After a life of smoking, drinking and partying, Courtenay turned to boxing in a bid to lose weight and now, just a few years down the line, is chasing a world title.

Snapped up by Eddie Hearn and given a major platform on Sky Sports, there has been little opportunity for Courtenay to quietly develop in the background.

But whilst some may have cracked under the pressure, Courtenay has so far passed with flying colours with fans watching her grow during a faultless 5-0 start.

The 27-year-old insists her journey is just getting started ahead of a domestic showdown with fellow Brit Rachel Ball at Fight Camp on Friday night.

The Baby Faced Asssasin is adamant she will meet her toughest challenge with her best performance yet as her journey progresses to the next stage.

“I’ve been thrown straight into the spotlight quite early on in my career,” she says.

“But in a way it’s been quite nice. It feels like the public and the fans have grown with me, they’ve watched my story and my journey.

“People have connected with me in a nice way they might not do with other fighters. It’s been a great journey already but I think this is just the start of it.

“I know Friday is going to be the hardest fight I’ve faced, but it’s nice that I’ve got a chance to prove myself now.

“Camp has been the best I’ve ever had and I’ve been working so hard, so I just can’t wait to get in there and show everyone what I’m capable of.”

Courtenay admits tears flowed when she packed her bags and left for Fight Camp earlier this week.

Whilst her mum is usually too nervous to watch her fights, Courtenay won’t have the comfort of knowing those closest to her will be in the stands basking in her success.

It is no surprise that it was an emotional moment when the pair said goodbye – and Courtenay is now determined to ensure she can return home with the sixth win of her professional career.

“It was horrible,” Courteney said. “Just knowing she’s not going to be there was horrendous.

“My mum has been such a big part of my life, and she’s just a support system for me.

“I’m one of those people that can’t deal with stress. Whenever there’s anything stressful I just give it to her and she does it for me. Even little things like getting a mortgage, she’s doing it for me.

“To have her not there on fight night is going to be horrible. She got a bit upset saying goodbye, I did as well.

“But I know as soon as the fight is over on Friday I’ll be straight on the phone to her to say, ‘mum I’m alright, I won, it’s good’.

“She says she’ll be watching, but I know what she’s like, she’ll go and sit in the other room. Even when she comes to my fights she turns her back when I’m fighting most of the time because she can’t watch it!”

Whilst Courtenay’s mum cannot be there for Friday’s action, she is one of the few people to make the cut to keep contact with the rising star.

Courtenay has entered Fight Camp with laser focus and believes life in the bubble has put her in a strong position.

“I’m very excited,” she said. “ I think it’s always good to have a few nerves, because it makes you switch on and perform that bit better.

“But more than anything I’m just excited and I want to get to Fight Camp now.

“It’s been quite nice to be honest being in the bubble because there’s been no stress.

“I apologise now to my friends because I’ve chosen to ignore everyone apart from my family.

“I haven’t had to run around sorting out tickets at the last minute or anything, it’s been nice to just switch off and focus on the job at hand.

“I’ve enjoyed bubble life to be honest!”

Ball represents Courtenay’s first opponent with a winning record and the first time she has been able to properly prepare for a fight throughout camp.

So far, it has largely been a case of finding unknown opponents or needing late replacements.

And whilst Ball’s odds of causing an upset have tumbled, Courtenay insists the fact she knows what she is dealing with will mean fans see a different side to her game.

She states: “It’s nice that I”m going to be able to prove myself Friday night, and I’ve had a whole camp where I’ve known who I’m fighting.

“It’s something we’ve not really been able to do before, because we’ve not known who I’d be fighting, but this time we’ve been able to put together a gameplan and work on the strategy.

“It’s been great preparation, the best it’s ever gone, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

The second instalment of Fight Camp saw Natasha Jonas and Terri Harper put on a show in the main event, the first ever all-British women’s world title fight.

“It was fantastic for women’s boxing, and it just shows what we’re capable of,” Courtenay says.

“On the big stage, one of the only live sporting events back, and they put on an unbelievable show then showed so much grace and class afterwards.

“I think it’s a great advert for women’s boxing.”

Now it’s over to Courtenay to put on her own show in a domestic dust-up – before it is back to the hard work after a short but well-earned break.

Asked what the plan is after Friday night, she added: “Go away with my family the week after, then straight back to the gym and straight onto the next fight.

“We don’t know what’s happening in this crazy world at the moment, so I’ll take a bit of time off then just keep working hard so that when an opportunity presents itself I’m ready.”