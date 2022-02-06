Shannon Sharpe criticizes the “embarrassing” Pro Bowl performance.

Shannon Sharpe Calls the Pro Bowl Show “Embarrassing”

The Pro Bowl isn’t the only one being slammed for its lack of effort in Las Vegas today.

Shannon Sharpe, a Hall of Fame tight end and FOX Sports personality, is irritated by it as well.

Sharpe chastised the players for not tackling during the Pro Bowl game on Twitter.

He said he’d been to the Pro Bowl several times but had never seen a more “embarrassing” performance than this.

“Are they not tackling in the Pro Bowl anymore? This isn’t football.”

Sharpe wrote, “I’ve played in this gm numerous times and I LOVE the NFL, but this is embarrassing.”

Sharpe is surrounded by like-minded individuals.

Since it began, the Pro Bowl has been trending on Twitter almost entirely for negative reasons.

Sharpe has over 4,000 likes, several hundred comments, and nearly 1,000 retweets in just over 20 minutes.

Shannon Sharpe Blasts “Embarrassing” Pro Bowl Display

Shannon Sharpe Blasts “Embarrassing” Pro Bowl Display