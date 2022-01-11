Shannon Sharpe lists the five worst NFL stadiums where he has ever played.

Shannon Sharpe lists the five worst NFL stadiums he’s ever seen.

We don’t often think about turf conditions in the NFL as spectators, but former superstar tight end Shannon Sharpe provided an interesting inside perspective from a player’s perspective on Tuesday.

The now-analyst answered a question about the worst fields he’s ever played on while fielding questions from fans on Twitter.

His five responses are as follows:

“The Vet, the Astrodome, Three Rivers, Arrowhead, Municipal Stadium,” says the narrator.

Shannon Sharpe Names 5 Worst NFL Fields He Played On

Shannon Sharpe Names 5 Worst NFL Fields He Played On