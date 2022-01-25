Shannon Sharpe Names His Three All-Time Favorite Athletes

Shannon Sharpe Names His Top 3 All-Time Athletes

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless discussed the recent reports that Tom Brady may retire this offseason on the latest episode of Undisputed.

This led to a discussion about the greatest athletes in history.

Brady did not make Sharpe’s top three athletes of all time list, believe it or not.

Wayne Gretzky, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James, he believes, are the greatest athletes of all time.

When asked if Brady is a top-three athlete, Sharpe replied, “He’s been phenomenal for 22 seasons, but I’m going to say no.”

“Brady has had an incredible career, but his lack of individual accomplishments keeps me from saying yes.”

Wayne Gretzky, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James are my three favorites.”

There’s no denying Gretzky, Jordan, and James have a place in this discussion.

Brady’s lack of individual achievements, on the other hand, is perplexing.

Brady will retire from the NFL with nearly every passing record under his belt.

That alone indicates that he had a lot of personal success.

Shannon Sharpe Picks His 3 Greatest Athletes Of All-Time

