Shannon Sharpe Predicts Cowboys-49ers Score

Shannon Sharpe, co-host of FOX Sports’ Undisputed, loves it when the Dallas Cowboys lose.

Especially in the postseason.

Sharpe gave co-host and diehard Cowboys fan Skip Bayless his score prediction on Friday’s episode of Undisputed.

At ATandT Stadium, Sharpe predicts a 27-26 victory for the San Francisco 49ers.

“Skip Bayless, you’re going to be disappointed on Monday,” Sharpe predicted.

“And Kyle Shanahan will make certain of it.”

I believe the 49ers will be able to run the ball effectively.

“The Niners win with a score of 27-26.”

Sharpe believes the 49ers’ rushing attack and pass rush will be instrumental in their victory.

He also promised Bayless “something special” on Monday if the Cowboys lose.

