Shannon Sharpe Predicts Cowboys-49ers Score
Shannon Sharpe, co-host of FOX Sports’ Undisputed, loves it when the Dallas Cowboys lose.
Especially in the postseason.
Sharpe gave co-host and diehard Cowboys fan Skip Bayless his score prediction on Friday’s episode of Undisputed.
At ATandT Stadium, Sharpe predicts a 27-26 victory for the San Francisco 49ers.
“Skip Bayless, you’re going to be disappointed on Monday,” Sharpe predicted.
“And Kyle Shanahan will make certain of it.”
I believe the 49ers will be able to run the ball effectively.
“The Niners win with a score of 27-26.”
Sharpe believes the 49ers’ rushing attack and pass rush will be instrumental in their victory.
He also promised Bayless “something special” on Monday if the Cowboys lose.
