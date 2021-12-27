Shaquil Barrett’s Injury Status Has Been Updated By The Buccaneers

On their way to defending their Super Bowl title, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered another key injury on Sunday.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported on Monday that star edge rusher Shaquil Barrett will miss the remainder of the regular season.

“[Shaq] Barrett has a sprained MCL and ACL and will miss the rest of the season,” Stroud wrote on Twitter.

“We’re hoping to get him back for the playoffs,” Tampa Bay said.

Bucs Announce Injury Update On LB Shaquil Barrett

Shaquil Barrett has a sprained MCL and ACL and is out for the regular season. Is hopeful to get him back for the playoffs. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) December 27, 2021