Shaquille O’Neal is candid about the Lakers’ chances of winning the NBA championship.

The struggling Los Angeles Lakers currently hold the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference.

The Western Conference’s No. 9 team.

And, given the way the 26-30 team is playing, it’s entirely possible that LeBron James and his once-promising team will miss out on the postseason this season.

According to TMZ Sports, former Lakers superstar Shaquille O’Neal believes the team can turn things around and make the playoffs, but that championship hopes are “probably” not in the cards this year.

He said at “Shaq’s Fun House” Super Bowl party on Friday, “They will definitely make the playoffs.”

The pressure of playing for the legendary Los Angeles Lakers, according to Shaq, will push the Lakers into the playoffs.

He went on to say, “This was one of the most difficult franchises I’ve ever had to play for.”

“I remember when I first came here, Jerry West saying, ‘Look, I know you do movies, I know you do rap albums and all that,’ but he made me look up [in the rafters]and I saw Wilt [Chamberlain] and Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar] and he said, ‘At the end of this, you’re either going to be a bust or you’re going to be a legend.’ So

In a big game against the Golden State Warriors tonight at 8:30 p.m., the Lakers will try to snap a two-game losing streak.

ET is an abbreviation for Electronic

Shaquille O’Neal Has Honest Comment About Lakers Title Hopes

Shaquille O’Neal Has Honest Comment About Lakers Title Hopes