Shaquille O’Neal on the Name Change at Staples Center

Shaquille O’Neal Reacts To The Name Change At The Staples Center

Many people are upset about the Staples Center’s renaming, but Shaquille O’Neal of the Los Angeles Lakers is not one of them.

On Christmas Day, the Staples Center will be known as Crypto.com Arena.

The naming rights to the building were reportedly paid for in November by Crypto.com for (dollar)700 million, and the arena’s transformation has already begun.

Shaq expressed his approval for the move on this week’s episode of “The Big Podcast.”

Because the building belonged to him and Kobe Bryant, he believes the Staples Center sign, as well as the name, should be retired.

Shaquille O’Neal Reacts To Staples Center Name Change

Shaquille O’Neal Reacts To Staples Center Name Change