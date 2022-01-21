Shaquille O’Neal’s Dallas Cowboys Playoff Bet Loses

Shaquille O’Neal Loses a Playoff Bet for the Dallas Cowboys

“The Big Wig” is the title of today’s episode of Shaquille O’Neal’s The Big Podcast.

Shaq, a Cowboys fan, made a friendly wager with his co-host Anthony “Spice” Adams, who was drafted by the 49ers in 2003, ahead of this past weekend’s Wild Card matchup between Dallas and San Francisco.

And since the Niners shocked the Cowboys with an upset victory, the NBA Hall of Famer has been forced to keep his word.

Shaq wore a curly grey wig today, which he secured to his bald head.

He also performed a song he wrote about the 49ers’ playoff snub.

“Me and @SHAQ made a wager!!! Shaq is a @dallascowboys fan, and as you know, I was drafted by the @49ers!! Of course, I want the Niners to beat the Cowboys!”

So Shaq had to sing an original song and wear a wig for the entire podcast!!!” Adams wrote on Twitter.

