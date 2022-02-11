Shaquille O’Neal’s (dollar)1 million ‘Fun House’ Super Bowl party features a private jet, unlimited booze, and a VIP table on the stage.

Shaquille O’Neal’s $1 million ‘Fun House’ Super Bowl party includes a private jet, unlimited alcohol, and a VIP table on the stage.

The SUPER BOWL LVI is set to take place in Los Angeles on Sunday, but it won’t be the biggest party in town.

Shaquille O’Neal, the NBA legend, is gearing up for another round of his ‘Fun House’ Super Bowl parties.

This year’s party is shaping up to be the biggest yet, especially if you have a cool (dollar)1 million to spend on the VIP package.

According to TMZ, that amount will get you a private jet to the show, as well as a Rolls Royce Phantom waiting for you outside the airport to whisk you straight to the red carpet.

If that wasn’t enough, you’ll be seated at a VIP table directly on the stage with the stars.

There’s also on-demand alcohol, an 80-foot slide, a ferris wheel, and party games.

Shaq’s bash has become an annual event, with an LA dancefloor set to transform into a full-fledged theme park for the evening.

There are fairground rides, multiple DJs, and trendy food trucks with food from some of Los Angeles’ most well-known restaurants.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, O’Neal is pulling out all the stops at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles this year.

The man himself is set to perform as DJ Diesel alongside Lil Wayne, Zedd, and Diplo during the halftime show.

“Coming off of last year, when we retooled ‘Fun House’ to be a streaming virtual event, I think fans are even more excited to get out there and celebrate,” he told the Charlotte Observer.

“We’re not going to let them down,” says the narrator.

Jamie Foxx, Adam Levine, Rob Gronkowski, and Patrick Mahomes have all attended Shaq’s parties in recent years.

Tickets are available to the general public in five different price tiers, so it’s not just for the rich and famous.

“Do you know how many of these Super Bowl events require at least (dollar)10,000, (dollar)20,000, or (dollar)30,000 just to walk in the door?” O’Neal told Rolling Stone.

“I’ve always stood up for the people, and I needed to make it possible for any fan to come.”

The event is now officially sold out, but there are still resale passes available starting at (dollar)390.

The Super Bowl will be played this weekend between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, with the game starting at 6 p.m. EST on February 13.