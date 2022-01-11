Sharon Shipley, a former Texas standout’s mother, was discovered dead.

Former Texas standouts’ mother, Sharon Shipley, was discovered dead.

Sharon Shipley, Jordan and Jaxon Shipley’s mother, was discovered dead at Kirby Lake in Abilene, Texas.

Shipley’s body was discovered after a search by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and the Abilene Police Department on Monday morning.

At this time, the cause of death is unknown as police continue their investigation.

Sharon’s husband, Bob Shipley, has announced that a memorial service for Sharon will be held this Saturday at 2 p.m.

