Sharon Shipley, a former Texas standout’s mother, was discovered dead.

Former Texas standouts’ mother, Sharon Shipley, was discovered dead.
Sharon Shipley, Jordan and Jaxon Shipley’s mother, was discovered dead at Kirby Lake in Abilene, Texas.
Shipley’s body was discovered after a search by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and the Abilene Police Department on Monday morning.
At this time, the cause of death is unknown as police continue their investigation.
Sharon’s husband, Bob Shipley, has announced that a memorial service for Sharon will be held this Saturday at 2 p.m.
in the state of Connecticut
Sharon Shipley, Mother Of Former Texas Standouts, Found Dead
Sharon Shipley, Mother Of Former Texas Standouts, Found Dead
Thanks so much for your thoughts and prayers. We lost Sharon yesterday and are saddened but know she is in the arms of her Lord now. For those of you asking, here are the arrangements:
Celebration of Life
Saturday 1/15 2pm
Beltway Park North Campus
2850 Highway 351
Abilene, Tx
— Bob Shipley (@RobertShipley2) January 11, 2022