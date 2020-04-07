Shaw picks out ‘maddest thing’ about Fernandes’ impact on Man Utd

Luke Shaw has confirmed that Bruno Fernandes has changed the attitude of the players in the Manchester United dressing room.

The Portuguese playmaker’s impact on the pitch has been obvious, with United winning six of the nine games since he arrived from Sporting Lisbon, drawing the other three.

And according to his teammate Shaw, he has had a similarly impressive impact behind the scenes, reports the Mirror.

“He’s been amazing for us,” explained Shaw. “The maddest thing is he hasn’t actually been there that long but what he’s brought in and the quality he has – of course on the pitch – but inside the dressing room as well. He’s a leader for us too.”

Fernandes finally made his switch to Old Trafford for £47million in January, and the midfielder’s influence has been lauded by a number of pundits, including former Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit.

He told the Mirror: “Fernandes has made a huge impact.

“In the space of two months he is the best buy in the winter market. He has made such a big impact. It’s like he’s been at the club for six years.

“He’s changed the mentality inside the dressing room. It’s hard for a player to come in mid-season and do that.

“Paul Pogba was meant to be doing this at Manchester United. It’s what he should have done in terms of leadership on the pitch.

“But I’m looking forward to seeing them together on the pitch, I want to see if that can work, and I’m pretty sure it can work.”