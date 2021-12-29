Shaw relishes the challenge of facing Man City and going the “extra mile” for young Caribbean footballers.

KHADIJA SHAW hopes that her ascension to the top of the game will encourage young players in the Caribbean to pursue their dreams of playing football.

The 25-year-old Jamaican has been reflecting on her career, including her high-profile summer switch to Manchester City.

After two seasons with Bordeaux, the striker made headlines when he signed a three-year contract with the Academy Stadium in June.

And the forward, 24, is proud that young footballers in her country look up to her and Man City’s Premier League star Raheem Sterling, whose team will play Brighton in their first game of 2022.

“I was once in their shoes, so I know what it feels like looking up to someone like, for example, Raheem Sterling,” Shaw, who goes by the nickname Bunny, told Fifa.com.

It means a lot to me, and it also benefits me.

“On days when I don’t feel like I can give it my all or go the extra mile, I just think about the other players back home.”

“It motivates me to get out of bed in the morning and go out and work hard.”

Man City had a difficult start to the season, losing four of their first nine games.

The club has been battling injury issues since September, when ten players were sidelined for the first time in a WSL season.

Shaw also dealt with a foot injury, missing City’s wins over Durham in the Conti Cup and Leicester in the league in November.

However, following a run of good form, the team won their last two top-flight games before their final match of the season, against Reading, was postponed due to Covid cases.

Shaw had previously put in some good work on the field, scoring two goals and providing one assist in seven WSL appearances.

And the Jamaican forward, who scored 22 goals in 20 games for Bordeaux last season, is looking forward to putting her skills to the test in a squad with 20 senior internationals.

“For me to be here at Manchester City, that speaks for itself,” the City ace added.

I’m having fun with it, and I’ll just keep improving.

“I’m getting used to a new coaching style, new playing style, the club, and the players.”

“One of the most important things for me is to be patient with myself, trust my instincts, and focus on what I’m good at.”

“In terms of the team, it’s an incredible group of players who push you every day, so I definitely believe I’m being put to the test throughout training.”

[…]

