‘She can’t compete against quad-jumping skaters’: Russian Olympic champ says Medvedeva should retire

Two-time Olympic champion figure skater Evgeni Plushenko expressed his opinion regarding the future of Russian star Evgenia Medvedeva, saying she should finish her career and concentrate on exhibitions.

“Medvedeva has been representing our country for many years and I think it’s time for her to finish [her]sporting career and stop skating. She should concentrate on exhibition shows and enjoy skating there,” Plushenko said.

“She can’t compete against quad-jumping girls, it’s impossible. If she wants to be fifth or seventh – it’s her choice.”

The retired champion also said that Medvedeva and Alina Zagitova have been underpaid for their performances, and that skaters of their caliber should receive much more money for exhibition shows.

“I understand that for many people these sums of money are huge, but taking into account Zagitova’s and Medvedeva’s status and popularity, their income should be higher.”

“My son is just seven years old, but he already has four big sponsors. My wife (producer Yana Rudkovskaya) has been promoting him. I’m even afraid to [say the]sums of money that he earns, but they are fantastic. This is… excellent management and promotion in my opinion,” Plushenko added.

In December, Plushenko was embroiled on a huge row with renowned Russian coach Eteri Tutberidze after suggesting that Zagitova, who had put her competitive career on hold, wouldn’t return to professional sports.