She is a £160-an-hour prostitute who was arrested with an England rugby star over the rape of a teenager.

After police received reports of a sexual assault, Sandra Ntonya and the player, who is in his twenties, were arrested in Manchester on Sunday.

After allegedly transporting his victim from a birthday party in a club to Ms Ntonya’s flat, the Rugby Union player, who has represented England, was arrested.

Ntonya, 41, has admitted to being a sex worker who works out of her home in Gorton, Greater Manchester, and charges £160 per hour.

She claims she got a call from the player saying he was bringing his alleged victim to her house after meeting her in a nightclub.

The player, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was detained on suspicion of rape, while she was detained on suspicion of administering a substance with the intent to commit a sexual offense.

Ntonya insisted on calling the cops the next morning after discovering the girl crying in her spare room.

“I know him because he’s one of my clients,” she told MailOnline.

“The next morning, I found the girl in my spare room, upset.

She was in tears and upset.

She was taken aback, and I was taken aback as well.

“All I did was take the girl outside and call the cops.”

I just wanted to help her and do the right thing.”

On social media, the upper-class sex worker brags about her job, claiming to work for wealthy businessmen, politicians, and high-profile athletes.

She also posts graphic images and videos of herself performing sex acts online on a regular basis.

‘Confessions of a Justified Hooker,’ a book about her sexual exploits, was published in 2019.

Officers have released both the player and Ntonya on bail while they continue their investigation.

“I have done nothing wrong,” she added.

I had nothing to do with her being drugged.

I haven’t broken the law in any way.

“I told the cops everything, including that I’m an escort.”

One of her neighbors claimed to see the player being led away in handcuffs and described him as “shocked.”

“Then I saw the girl – she just looked upset and was driven to the hospital,” they continued.

“Officers were called shortly before 11 a.m. on Sunday 9 January 2022 to a report of a female sexual assault on Thorpeness Square in Manchester,” a Greater Manchester Police spokesman said.

“A woman in her late teens was sexually assaulted, according to reports.”

"Currently, she is being…

