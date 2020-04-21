Shearer tips Man Utd to make three ‘big signings’ in ‘different boat’

Alan Shearer thinks Man Utd will make at least three big signings in the next transfer window despite the coronavirus pandemic hitting the finances of football clubs.

The likes of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish have been linked with Manchester United despite the suspension of the Premier League.

It’s expected that a lot of the usual big-money deals will be on the back-burner as clubs look to get their finances in order after football resumes.

However, Shearer thinks Man Utd will be in a “different boat” to others and he expects them to still make three or four “big signings” this summer.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was spot on when he said there could be a number of clubs forced into selling their big players for financial reasons,” Shearer told The Sun.

“Whereas the majority will look to survive first before looking at transfer targets, Manchester United are in a different boat.

“And with their financial clout, they are in a good position to take advantage in future transfer markets once football is eventually back.

“To get anywhere near where they want to be then they need three, possibly four, big signings.

“I understand the talk of Jadon Sancho, I understand the talk of Harry Kane and I certainly understand the talk of Jack Grealish.

“Those three are exactly the types they need if they are to compete at the top again.”

