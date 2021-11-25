Sheff Utd sack Jokanovic and issue a scathing statement in which they say they will not thank him, with Paul Heckingbottom named manager until 2026.

Sheff Utd fire Jokanovic and say they will not thank him in a scathing statement, appointing Paul Heckingbottom as manager until 2026.

Slavisa Jokanovic has been fired by SHEFFIELD UNITED.

The Blades only appointed the former Fulham manager in May.

However, after a shaky start to the season, United have decided to part ways with him, appointing last season’s caretaker Paul Heckingbottom as a permanent replacement until 2026.

The Serb is barely mentioned in a brutal article that features a photo of Heckingbottom rather than Jokanovic.

“Sheffield United and Slavia Jokanovic have parted ways, with Paul Heckingbottom appointed as the club’s football manager,” they wrote.

“After agreeing to a contract that runs until the end of the 202526 season, Yorkshireman Heckingbottom takes charge of the club’s football business.”

“On Friday, he’ll lead training at the Randox Health Academy, and he’ll be ready for the Sky Bet Championship match against Bristol City on Sunday.”

“After months of strategic planning and a disappointing start to the season, the board decided that a change was in the club’s best long-term interests.”

At Sheffield United, Jokanovic managed 22 games, winning eight, drawing six, and losing eight.

Tuesday night’s 1-0 win over Reading was his final game in charge.

Last weekend, they drew 0-0 with fifth-placed Coventry.

Jokanovic, 53, has a strong Championship track record, having led Watford and Fulham to promotion.

Heckingbottom, 44, returns after taking charge of the Blades’ final 11 games last season, eight of which they lost.

“We look forward to embarking on a new era in Blades football with Paul at the helm,” said club chairman Yusuf Giansiracusa.

“Paul possesses the personal leadership qualities and technical football skills that the board believes are necessary for the board’s strategic directives to be implemented successfully.

“He shares our values and is interested in player development, as well as having the ambition and determination to maximize the potential of our current squad.”

“We are confident that Paul will be at the forefront of improving all aspects of football operations.”

“Disappointingly, after a slow start, we have not seen an improvement in results, performances, and we’d prefer to be in a better league position,” said CEO Stephen Bettis.

“We’ve made a decision, and now it’s time to look forward. Paul’s style and ethos are in line with the club’s, and we’ll back him up wherever we can.”

“We still have enough league games left to play, and we know we have the ability and resources within our playing squad to start picking up points and climbing the league table.”

The Blades are currently 16th in the table, eight points out of the playoffs and eight points clear of the relegation zone.

