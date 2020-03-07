Sheffield United 1-0 Norwich: Billy Sharp fires Blades to victory as Canaries suffer another blow

Dean Henderson could well be playing his way out of a third season on loan at Sheffield United, as his heroics took them back into the top six.

On this form, parent club Manchester United will take a little more persuading before they allow their goalkeeper to leave Old Trafford for another year.

Henderson’s match-saving moment arrived 11 minutes from time with a triple stop on his goal-line, inducing a celebration as wild as a goal.

It was Norwich defender Ben Godfrey who drew the first save from the England hopeful with a header bound for the bottom corner.

Substitute Mario Vrancic followed up in an attempt to poke over the line but again Henderson somehow kept it out. With the ball squirming free Josip Drmic steamed in for what looked a certain goal only for the keeper to block, allowing David McGoldrick to eventually hook clear.

There was still time for one more save from Jamal Lewis’s volley late on and the subsequent confirmation of Henderson’s man-of-the-match prize drew another roar from the home crowd.

Earlier, they had celebrated what proved to be the winner when Billy Sharp scored his third goal in four games with a first-half header.

The victory moves Chris Wilder’s side back above Manchester United and Spurs, while Norwich remain six points from safety.

It has long since been said that Daniel Farke’s Canaries play well and lose and, for periods during the first half, they did not look like the division’s bottom side. Still, though, they trailed at the break.

That may have been otherwise had Teemu Pukki not lost his composure when blasting against the post from three yards out on 13 minutes.

Perhaps it was the shock at seeing the ball land so invitingly at his feet via the head of defender John Egan, for the finish was panicked and Pukki, head in hands, knew it.

The final 15 minutes of the half, however, belonged to the home side. Jack O’Connell should have scored after a game of pinball inside the area presented him with a chance and the defender swept on target only for Norwich midfielder Kenny McClean to deflect wide.

But the Blades did find their breakthrough goal on 36 minutes and, while Sharp’s header was cool and unstoppable, it owed everything to the delivery of John Lundstram, the midfielder whipping so teasingly onto the brow of his team-mate.

Lundstram himself twice went close to doubling the lead before half-time, volleying wide from 18 yards before slamming down the throat of Tim Krul from similar distance in injury-time.

Chances were harder to come by for the hosts after the interval and the closest they came to establishing a more comfortable advantage was when defender Chris Basham, masquerading as Lionel Messi, juggled in the area before volleying narrowly over.

Henderson then denied City at the other end as United held on for a win that was followed by an impromptu lap of honour.

They can only hope Henderson will not be bidding farewell when they embark on a similar route come the end of the season.