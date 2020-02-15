Sheffield United have stunned the Premier League but how do they compare to the best promoted teams?

Sheffield United were effectively the first team to create Premier League history when Brian Deane scored its first ever goal against Manchester United.

But since then their record in the top flight has been rather woeful. Three top flight seasons have seen two relegations. They haven’t beaten the drop since that maiden 1992-93 campaign.

So it was easy to not expect much from the Blades when they returned for the first time in 12 years last summer. However any notion of Chris Wilder’s team being in a relegation fight have already been laughed off.

Following what is becoming a typically spirited victory on Sunday to come from behind and see off Bournemouth 2-1, the Blades are sitting pretty in fifth spot on 39 points – banishing any thoughts of them being relegated.

Instead the talk is on Europe, and not necessarily the Europa League. Even the carrot of Champions League football is still dangling in front of them by just two points.

Wilder’s transfer outlay has produced few notable stars, if anything it has still left him rather short in attack with no proven goal scorer, although the January arrival of Sander Berge for £22million hints at a side looking to push on this term.

But with such an organised team, they haven’t needed a prolific marksman. Only Liverpool have conceded fewer than their 24 goals, ensuring they don’t need many chances to grab wins.

Is it sustainable? Well it’s worked with two thirds of the season having passed and it has made a mockery of teams around them with far greater budgets including Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and to an extent Chelsea who all have financial resources the Bramall Lane outfit can only dream of.

Their remarkable march to fifth in the table has been one of the feel-good stories of the Premier League season, but how do they compare to previous promoted sides punching above their weight?

We look at five more teams that took the Premier League by storm following promotion.

45

3rd, 77 points (42 games)

Andy Cole

The early days of the Premier League were perhaps kinder to promoted sides who came up from the second tier given the shorter gap in quality and finances between the top two tiers.

But even then, Kevin Keegan’s side came up flexing their muscles and almost overnight became one of the Premier League’s most feared sides.

It was essentially the birth of a team that would come to be known as ‘The Entertainers’ and in Andy Cole they had a sharpshooter – with the young striker top scoring with 34 goals.

Those would help the Toon score a division high 82 goals overall and secure third place in the table behind champions Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers.

45

3rd, 77 points (42 games)

Stan Collymore

A year after finishing bottom of the Premier League and a tearful goodbye to Brian Clough, Forest bounced back instantly under Frank Clark with one of their best modern day sides.

There was strength all over the pitch. Mark Crossley was one of the best keepers in the top flight, its defence featured a peak Stuart Pearce, while midfield had the tenacity of Steve Stone and an underrated Ian Woan, whose wand of a left foot made him a danger man from just about anywhere 30 yards from goal.

But the real fear in the Forest side was their attack. Stan Collymore was the star of their promotion campaign and alongside summer signing Brian Roy he scored 22 of the 35 top flight goals netted between them. It earned Forest a third place finish and him a move to Liverpool.

41

4th, 71 points (42 games)

Alan Shearer

There was never any doubt Blackburn would stay up after being promoted, not at a time when local businessman Jack Walker was ploughing millions into the club.

To put it into perspective, Alan Shearer was signed ahead of the maiden Premier League season for a then pricey sum of £3.6million and it proved the tonic for Kenny Dalglish’s side to build a credible title challenge.

Shearer’s 16 goals from 21 games had Rovers well in the hunt at the top but a snapped ligament put him out for the second half of the season, with Rovers forced to settle for fourth (the title would come two years later). It should have been more but it still makes them the third best promoted side in Premier League history.

40

5th

Marcus Stewart

Pound for pound, there is perhaps a case for Ipswich Town being the best promoted team ever seen in the Premier League.

George Burley’s side departed the top flight in 1995 rock bottom and with a record 9-0 defeat at Manchester United to symbolise their relegation, five years on not much was expected of them when they came up.

But they stunned the top flight on their return. Marcus Stewart’s 19 goals did the hard work up top, while young stopper Richard Wright had an incredible year keeping them out at the other end.

They were only pipped to a Champions League place on the final day of the season and finished just four points behind runners-up Arsenal. The bubble soon burst. Very soon. Wright was sold, Stewart’s goals dried up and a year later they were relegated.

40

7th

Kevin Phillips

What Sunderland fans would do to turn the clock back 20 years. Back then they had a team many feared in the top flight and, arguably, the best striker in England too.

That was not an accolade to be sniffed at. It was the era of Shearer, Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler, Teddy Sheringham and Cole. But all of them were left for dust by Kevin Phillips who in his first ever Premier League season took the golden boot with 30 goals.

His strike partnership with Niall Quinn was the cornerstone to the Black Cats’ success under Peter Reid who at the halfway point of the season were third and genuine outside contenders for the title. Form collapsed though as an 11-match winless run followed, but they still ended the year a highly credible seventh.