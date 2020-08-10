Sheffield United ready to raid cash-strapped Wigan in bargain £1.5m Antonee Robinson transfer

SHEFFIELD UNITED are swooping for Wigan’s American star Antonee Robinson in a bargain £1.5 million deal.

Chris Wilder’s Blades have stepped in front of West Brom and hope to seal the move in the next 48 hours.

Former AC Milan target Robinson can leave Latics after their relegation to League One for the same money they paid Everton for him.

Newly-promoted Baggies have tried to do the deal for the past few weeks but the chance to join their more established Premier League rivals Blades has swung it their way.

It is a huge chance for USA left-back Robinson, who never made the Prem at Goodison Park.

Robinson was also close to joining Milan at the start of the year until a problem was detected with an irregular heart beat.

He was cleared of the issue later without needing surgery.

The money will help Wigan’s administrators sort out the club’s finances and make it easier for a buyer to be found.

They are still reeling from losing their case at an EFL appeals panel against a 12-point penalty – a deduction that cost them their Championship place.

The appeal cost around £480,000, so losing it was an even bigger blow for the cast-strapped finances.