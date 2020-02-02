Sheffield United sign Dutch forward Richairo Zivkovic as the Blades complete second deal in two days

Sheffield United have completed the signing of Richairo Zivkovic from Chinese side Changchun Yatai on loan until the end of the season.

The Blades announced the deal on Twitter on deadline day and confirmed they have an option to make the deal permanent in the summer.

Boss Chris Wilder told the club’s website: ‘People will recognise we do sometimes go left field with our signings, but we’ve worked very hard on this one, because we have had to.

‘We know enough about him, we’ve kept tabs on Richairo for a while and tracked his progress. He is a Dutch international at ages under the senior level, he’ll be unpredictable to other teams, but we know what we’re getting and he wants to make the most of the opportunity.

‘He will give us genuine pace at the top of the pitch. We’re learning all the time this season, but pace in the Premier League is key and Richairo is someone we think can kick us on.

‘Hopefully things go well enough to turn it into a permanent move in the summer – this is another signing of a young player with an eye on the future.’

The 23-year-old striker joined FC Groningen aged 11 before going on to score 10 goals in 33 games for the club.

This prompted Ajax to swoop for his signature in 2014 but seven senior appearances in three years having being loaned out to Willem II and FC Utrecht.

He moved to Belgian side Oostende in 2017 before signing for Changchun Yatai in February of last year.

This is the second signing the Blades have made in two days after they completed a club-record £22million deal for Sander Berge from Genk on Thursday.