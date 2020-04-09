Sheffield United to become latest PL club to furlough staff – report

Sheffield United are reported to be planning to furlough non-playing staff during the Premier League shut-down.

The Blades will become the latest club to take such measures – though Liverpool on Monday reversed their decision to use the government’s worker retention scheme due to a public backlash.

Tottenham, Newcastle, Norwich and Bournemouth have all indicated their intention to furlough non-playing staff and The Sheffield Star reports that the Blades will follow suit.

United are yet to confirm the decision but it is thought that fewer than 50 full-time staff will be subject to the measure.

It is also said that those employees will continue to receive their full amount with the club paying the 20 per cent of their salaries not covered by the government’s scheme.

The F365 Show is on hiatus until the football returns. Subscribe now ready for its glorious comeback. In the meantime, listen to the latest episode of Planet Football’s 2000s podcast, The Broken Metatarsal.