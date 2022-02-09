Sheffield Wednesday say their cat is ‘fine’ after an animal invades the pitch just one day after Kurt Zouma’s abuse video went viral.

Sheffield Wednesday say the cat is ‘fine’ after an animal invades the pitch just one day after Kurt Zouma’s abuse video went viral.

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY have confirmed that the cat that wandered onto the pitch during their match against Wigan is fine.

Following news that Kurt Zouma had injured his own pet cat earlier this week, the little pitch invader was trending on Twitter.

Fortunately, Wigan’s Max Power and Wednesday’s Callum Paterson took better care of the wandering cat, picking it up and carrying it to the safety of the stands.

“The little fella left the stadium safe and sound,” Sheffield Wednesday said on Twitter.

Despite the outrage over the defender kicking and slapping his cat’s face, Zouma started in West Ham’s victory over Watford.

During the match, Zouma was booed by both sets of supporters, which was unsurprising.

However, David Moyes defended his decision to select the centre-back, claiming that he is in charge of the club’s football operations and that others will deal with the player separately.

“I am extremely disappointed, and the club has taken all of the actions that they can at this time,” he said.

“That’s something they’re working on behind the scenes.”

Kurt was a member of the team that I selected for West Ham.

“I have a strong affinity for animals.

As I previously stated, my job is to try to win for West Ham and to put out the best team possible to do so.

“I believe the club would prefer to deal with it all at once, and they will inform you of the outcome.”

Police are conducting “urgent inquiries” into the incident, so Zouma could face external charges.

