Sheikh Mansour, the owner of Manchester City, ‘tried and tried’ to buy Liverpool but couldn’t deal with the ‘difficult’ owners.

Sheikh Mansour allegedly tried to buy Liverpool before putting his money into Manchester City, according to GRAEME SOUNESS.

Amanda Staveley, the financier behind the Eastlands club’s purchase in 2008, is said to have admitted to the bid in a Dubai restaurant.

The Emirati-backed bid to buy Liverpool fell through, according to Souness, after Tom Hicks and George Gillett blocked the deal.

“I went to Dubai, 12, 13 years ago,” Souness, who won five league titles and three European Cups with the Reds, said on Sky Sports.

“I took my wife and son for a walk around the hotel and then went to the Nobu restaurant, which was empty just after lunch.”

“On the way out, someone introduced themselves, and then a lady introduced herself as Amanda.

She declared, ‘I’m a Liverpool fan.’

“During the conversation, she said, ‘I’m in charge of getting the Abu Dhabi family to Man City,’ and I said, ‘but you said you were a Liverpool supporter five minutes ago, so why didn’t you take them to Liverpool?’

“I tried and tried, but Gillett and Hicks were so difficult to deal with in the end, they just walked away,” she explained.

During their three-and-a-half years in charge of the Reds, the American businessmen were very unpopular with the Anfield faithful.

After a spat with Rafa Benitez in January 2008, their approval ratings plummeted even further, and fans protested amid reports that Middle Eastern investors were considering a takeover bid.

Dubai International Capital, which is owned by Sheikh Mansour’s father-in-law Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, was thought to be behind a bid for Liverpool at the time, as well as a year earlier, before Hicks and Gillett arrived.

Fenway Sports Group eventually purchased Liverpool in 2010.

Amanda Staveley is said to have revealed why the bid was rejected. Credit: PA:Press Association