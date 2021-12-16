Shelley Meyer, Urban Meyer’s wife, is who she claims to be.

Shelley Meyer is Urban Meyer’s wife.

IN THE WORLD OF FOOTBALL, COACH Urban Meyer has carved out a name for himself.

But who is Shelley, his wife? Here’s everything you need to know…

Urban Meyer’s wife, Shelley, is the head coach of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

She teaches nursing students about mental health at the University of North Florida.

They met at a Sigma Chi Derby Day party in college.

According to Shelley, they met during a game in which the goal was to make a frat member smile without touching them.

When they caught each other’s attention, Urban was standing by a set of stairs.

Before marrying in 1986, the couple dated for five years.

In collaboration with the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center (OSUCCC), the Meyers established the Urban and Shelley Meyer Fund for Cancer Research.

The fund will assist OSUCCC in attracting cancer research experts, with the ultimate goal of advancing cancer research.

They established the fund after both of their parents were diagnosed with cancer.

His father beat bladder cancer, and his mother battled breast cancer.

Shelley’s stepmother was also a breast cancer survivor.

Gisela, Nathan, and Nicole are the couple’s three children.

Shelley and Urban have two grandsons and a granddaughter on the way.