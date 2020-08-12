Shenzhen FC target Colombia playmaker Quintero

River Plate and Colombia international midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero could be the next South American star to join the Chinese Super League, according to Argentinian press reports.

Shenzhen FC submitted a $10 million bid to prise the 27-year-old away from the Argentinian Superliga club, the Ole news outlet reported.

Argentinian clubs returned to training on Monday as local authorities began lifting restrictions following a five-month coronavirus lockdown. No date has been set for the resumption of the country’s domestic competitions.

Quintero is currently under quarantine in his Buenos Aires home, having returned from Colombia earlier this month.

The playmaker has made 61 first-team appearances for River since joining the club from Independiente Medellin in 2017.

Shenzhen currently have one other Colombian in their squad, forward Harold Preciado.

Other high-profile South Americans playing in the Chinese Super League include Brazilians Oscar (Shanghai SIPG), Hulk (Shanghai SIPG), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan) and Paulinho (Guangzhou Evergrande), as well as Venezuela international striker Salomon Rondon (Dalian Professional).