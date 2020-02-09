‘She’s a f*cking savage!’: Valentina ‘Bullet’ Shevchenko batters Katlyn Chookagian to retain flyweight title at UFC 247

Valentina ‘Bullet’ Shevchenko yet again showcased her credentials as one of the pound-for-pound greatest MMA fighters on the planet as she dominated Katlyn Chookagian to defend her flyweight title at UFC 247 in Houston, Texas.

Kyrgyz destroyer Shevchenko finished number one flyweight contender Chookagian in the third round of their co-main event at Toyota Center, defending her world title for the third time.

It was the latest masterclass at 125lbs from ‘Bullet’, who has made the division her own and will leave the UFC struggling to find worthy opponents as Shevchenko extended her reign in some style.

💃🏆💃@BulletValentina#UFC247pic.twitter.com/2lZxcwHMcL — UFC (@ufc) February 9, 2020

After some initial caution against American fighter Chookagian, Shevchenko landed a huge elbow to open up a cut above her opponent’s left eye toward the end of the first round, setting the tone for what would follow.

The champ continued to dish out the punishment in the second, landing some stylish but punishing head kicks.

Target acquired. 🎯@BulletValentina#UFC247pic.twitter.com/srep1sqqMf — UFC (@ufc) February 9, 2020

Chookagian was clinging on, but Shevchenko stepped things up even more in the third, scoring a takedown to set up a barrage of ground strikes from crucifix position which forced the fight to be called off with 1:03 gone in the round.

The performance was one of utter dominance for the stylishly destructive Shevchenko, and had fans and pundits online singing her praises.

VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO IS A FUCKING SAVAGE ❗️ pic.twitter.com/YSlmQvBCE2 — Ta1jaN ㊗️ (@Ta1jaNx) February 9, 2020

Valentina Shevchenko wins via 3rd round TKO. She is incredible. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 9, 2020

Running out of words to describe Valentina Shevchenko’s dominance. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 9, 2020

Afterwards, the 31-year-old, who improved to a 19-3 record, said she was willing to face whoever the UFC put in front of her.

“I feel there are a lot of good girls in the division and I still have to fight them. But I’m open to any fight,” she said.

However, there will likely be renewed calls for her to face UFC two-weight champion Amanda Nunes – a woman who has beaten her via decision in their two previous meetings, both of which came at bantamweight.

Valentina Shevchenko (19-3) is still your UFC women’s flyweight queen, tyrannizing Katlyn Chookagian en route to a third-round TKO in her third title defense. Only Amanda Nunes can test her. #UFC247pic.twitter.com/Sp0ihFgP99 — Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) February 9, 2020

Shevchenko herself said that she was focused on defending her crown at 125lbs, but that the third fight against Nunes “is going to happen sometime… when the time comes, I’ll be ready.”

In the night’s main event, light heavyweight champion Jon Jones made history as he won a record 14th title fight, beating Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision.