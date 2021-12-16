Shevchenko, Veron, and THREE current Chelsea players make up the worst XI of the twenty-first century.

Shevchenko, Veron, and THREE of Tuchel’s current squad make up Chelsea’s worst XI of the twenty-first century.

Since the arrival of owner Roman Abramovich shortly after the turn of the century, CHELSEA have risen to prominence.

In the last 17 years, the Blues have won five Premier League titles and two Champions League titles, a remarkable achievement for the club.

They have, however, made some seriously bad signings over the last two decades, with Simon Phillips highlighting what he believes is the worst team made up of those flops.

Putting Kepa in this position feels harsh, but given how much the club spent on him and the fact that he is already the club’s No. 2 choice while also losing his place in the Spain squad, you really don’t have a choice.

He isn’t a bad goalkeeper, but he has been a complete financial disaster for Chelsea.

The club spent £71 million on him and will not recoup that amount when he is eventually sold because while Edouard Mendy is at Chelsea, Kepa will not be given a chance.

It’s a sad story because he’s never complained and has always acted professionally when called upon.

He’s also had confidence issues, but when asked to name a starting Xl with some of the worst players on the team, Kepa has to be in goal.

I’m not going to include a second or third choice goalkeeper because they are essentially backup options; Kepa was purchased as our ‘world class’ No. 1 goalkeeper for many years to come, and he has failed miserably.

This player cost Chelsea £8 million but only made 13 league appearances in two seasons, indicating that he would never be a regular for Chelsea.

Perhaps he was simply cursed by the oddity of being given the Chelsea No. 9 shirt.

This guy may go down in history as Chelsea’s worst and most bizarre signing.

Whoever scouted him should have been fired on the spot; he wasn’t even Championship-level talent, let alone Premier League-level talent.

He only made one brief appearance as a substitute before leaving Chelsea.

Djilobodji has arrived in Gaziantep, Turkey.

Bogarde stayed at Chelsea for four years, earning £40,000 per week, but only appearing in 12 games.

This one was extremely costly and unsuccessful.

To be honest, Bogarde is probably one of Chelsea’s most reviled players of all time, and he loved to stir up controversy.

We paid £8 million for the left back, who only stayed for one season.

He’s famous for being sent off in the Champions League for hacking down Lionel Messi, and the rest is history…

