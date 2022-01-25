Shevchenko, Veron, and THREE members of Tuchel’s current squad make up Chelsea’s worst XI of the twenty-first century.

Shevchenko, Veron, and THREE current Chelsea players make up the worst XI of the twenty-first century.

Since the arrival of owner Roman Abramovich shortly after the turn of the century, CHELSEA has risen to prominence.

In the last 17 years, the Blues have won five Premier League titles and two Champions League titles, a remarkable achievement for the club.

However, they have continued to make a slew of bad signings over the last two decades, with Simon Phillips highlighting what he believes is the worst team made up of those flops.

Putting Kepa in this position feels harsh, but given how much the club spent on him and the fact that he is already the club’s second-best player while also losing his place in the Spain squad, you really don’t have a choice.

Look, he’s not a bad goalkeeper, but in terms of business, he’s been a complete flop for Chelsea.

The club spent £71 million on him and will receive a fraction of that when he is eventually sold because while Edouard Mendy is at Chelsea, Kepa will be ignored.

It’s a sad story because he’s never complained and has always remained professional when called upon, particularly during the Africa Cup of Nations.

He’s also had confidence issues, but when asked to name a starting Xl with some of the worst players on the team, Kepa has to be in goal.

I’m not going to include a second or third choice goalkeeper because they are essentially backup options; Kepa was purchased as our ‘world class’ No. 1 stopper for many years to come, and he has failed miserably.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Chelsea paid £8 million for this Dutchman, but he only made 13 league appearances in two seasons.

Maybe he was cursed by being given the Chelsea No. 9 shirt, which was strange.

This guy may go down in history as Chelsea’s worst and most bizarre signing.

Whoever scouted him should have been fired on the spot; he wasn’t even Championship level, let alone Premier League level.

He only made one substitute appearance for Chelsea.

Djilobodji has arrived in Gaziantep, Turkey.

Bogarde stayed at Chelsea for four years, earning £40,000 per week, but only appearing in 12 games.

This one was both costly and disastrous.

To be honest, Bogarde is probably one of Chelsea’s most despised players of all time, and he loved to stir up controversy.

We paid £8 million for the left-back, who only stayed with us for one season.

He’s known for hacking Lionel Messi down and getting sent off…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.