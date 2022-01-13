Shohei Ohtani Discusses Stephen A. Smith’s Criticism and Expresses His True Feelings

Shohei Ohtani Opens Up About Stephen A Smith’s Criticism

Back in July, ESPN’s Stephen A Smith went on a rant about why he doesn’t think Shohei Ohtani can be the face of the MLB.

“Make no mistake about it, this brother is special,” Smith said.

“However, the fact that you’ve got a foreign player who doesn’t speak English and requires an interpreter—believe it or not, I believe that contributes to some degree to harming the game, especially if that’s your box office appeal.”

It has to be someone like Bryce Harper, Mike Trout, or someone similar.

“From what I understand, baseball is a global sport in terms of participation.

But I don’t think it helps when the number one face is a dude who needs an interpreter so you can understand what the hell he’s saying in this country.”

Ohtani, who was recently named Male Athlete of the Year by The Associated Press, has finally responded to Smith’s criticism.

Ohtani stated in a feature interview with GQ that he came to America to play baseball.

He would gladly speak English, but it is a slow process.

“I mean, if I could speak English, I’d want to,” Ohtani told GQ.

It’s self-evident that knowing English would be advantageous.

It could only lead to good things.

But, at the end of the day, I came here to play baseball, and I’ve felt like my performance on the field could be my way of communicating with the people, with the fans.

At the end of the day, that’s all I got out of it.”

Ohtani responded in a refined manner.

Smith eventually apologized on ESPN’s First Take, but the incident is likely to be remembered by fans.

Meanwhile, Ohtani will continue to prove to baseball fans that he is a one-of-a-kind athlete.

