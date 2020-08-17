Shredded Cristiano Ronaldo shows off killer abs while on luxury yacht as Georgina Rodriguez does holiday washing

CRISTIANO RONALDO showed off his killer abs while enjoying the summer sun on his luxury yacht – as Georgina Rodriguez did the washing.

The loved-up couple have been relaxing on their summer break for the past week.

And Ronaldo showed he’s still in elite shape at the age of 35 after going for a quick dip in the ocean off the coast of St Tropez.

The Portuguese star stripped down to his swimshorts, threw on some oversized snorkelling goggles and splashed around in the sea, seemingly without a care in the world.

All the while, Georgina took a break from soaking up the sun to sort out the couple’s holiday washing, having been away for so long already.

Georgina later uploaded a series of pictures to her Instagram story of herself enjoying the sunset on the yacht – as well as enjoying dinner with friends later that evening.

Over the weekend, Ronaldo enjoyed a spot of diving as he made the most of Juve being dumped out of the Champions League by Lyon.

And it will have done the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star the world of good, with speculation surrounding his future rife.

Juve boss Maurizio Sarri was sacked and replaced by inexperienced club legend Andrea Pirlo after their European failure.

And Ronaldo was immediately offered to Barcelona to link up with Ballon d’Or rival Lionel Messi, according to reports.

Ronaldo – who has has two years left on his current contract – was also reportedly offered the chance to conquer France alongside Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain.

He has also been linked with a move to Manchester City after appearing in their kit on a FIFA 21 trailer.

However, Spanish outlet AS revealed Ronaldo’s representatives have called all rumours “completely false”.

He is said to be “very happy” living in Turin and has no intention of leaving Juve for any club.

Ronaldo scored an astronomical 37 goals – adding seven assists – in all competitions last season.