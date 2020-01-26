Shrewsbury vs Liverpool – FA Cup Fourth Round: Live score and updates

Host commentator

58min: Wonderful save from Adrian. Now Shrewsbury are getting back into the game. Callum Lang bursts into the box and does well to fire low across goal, with only Adrian’s low dive to his right denying him a famous goal by tipping the ball wide of the post.

4 – Liverpool have benefitted from four own goals across all competitions this season; the joint-most of any Premier League team (along with Wolves). Complimentary. pic.twitter.com/VWy3Uh85Ch

52min: That’s a little better though from the home side, with Sean Goss dragging a snapshot a yard or two wide from the edge of the box. It at the very least earns encouraging applause from his boss Sam Ricketts.

49min: That own goal from the former Manchester United player has really knocked the stuffing out the home side, who have not quite got going. The fans also have not found their voices again since going 2-0 down.

46min: That is about as cool of a finish you are ever likely to see as Donald Love ghosts in at the back post to slot home a first-time side footed effort in at the bottom corner in a fashion Dimitar Berbatov would be proud of. Sadly though it is into his own goal and now just 28 seconds into the second half, the League One side now really have a mountain to climb.

Can Shrewsbury claw themselves back into this?

‘I thought it was handball from Pierre.’ He leaned into it, he told the BBC. ‘The ball is 12 yards or so away from him. If there was VAR then he would probably have been in trouble. It shows that it’s better when we let mistakes happen in football – if Liverpool get a second then it’s game over and the game is dead really.’

‘I thought the first 10 mins Shrewsbury looked nervous but they’ve had two big chances – the first should’ve been in the back of the net,’ he told the BBC. ‘Liverpool’s youngsters, especially Curtis Jones, have been excellent.’

45+1min: There will be two added minutes in Shropshire as the hosts win a corner…

…one the Reds eventually clear.

43min: Liverpool applying some pressure late in the half but can’t quite force a second goal as Joel Matip heads wide of the goal attacking a cross.

40min: Another big moment for Whalley. Again though he can’t make the most of it after finding space to attack the Liverpool penalty area, with his effort across goal a yard or two wide.

39min: Not Minamino’s finest moment. Chirivella is involved again as his cut-back finds Divock Origi inside the box. The ball bobbles for a few moments though and as Minamino steals in, his first time poked effort is well wide.

36min: As much as Liverpool remain on top, Shrewsbury have defended well in this first half and unlike today’s previous two ties we have a lower league side still very much in this as we approach half-time.

33min: Shrewsbury are just about sticking in this cup tie but Liverpool seem to have an answer for the counter attack. So often the hosts have been offside in the first half, with the Reds backline looking quite alert considering how little they have had to do.

30min: Liverpool are very unfortunate not to win a penalty here. Williams plays another dangerous looking ball into the box, but this time Aaron Pierre appears to lean his arm into the cross to block it.

VAR, which is not available for this tie, would have been extremely interested in that, and ball to hand would not have been an excuse he could have hid behind.

18y 361 – Curtis Jones is the first teenager to score in consecutive appearances for Liverpool since Raheem Sterling in April 2014 (19y 133d). Promise. pic.twitter.com/yGFPf2t3A7

26min: Shrewsbury have been forced into an early change, with Norburn looking gutted as he has not recovered from that earlier knock meaning he makes way for the experienced David Edwards.

24min: BIG chance for Shrewsbury! Fabinho loses the ball in midfield resulting in Shaun Whalley being played through on goal.

The Liverpool fan goes one-on-one with Adrian but the keeper wins the battle after coming off his line to block his shot.

21min: Jones again has a chance for Liverpool on the edge of the box after a blocked shot falls into his path, however the 18-year-old snaps at this effort and his shot from the edge of the box is sliced well wide.

18min: That of course is Jones’ second FA Cup goal of the season, although it might not be as sensational as that effort against Everton. He does not look out of place in the Reds team. He could probably do a decent job at a few Premier League sides even now…

15min: Kids or not, this is top class from Liverpool. Pedro Chirivella plays an excellent through ball for Curtis Jones into the box an he slots home a comfortable finish low across goal. It’s greeted by applause from Jurgen Klopp on the touchline, and quite rightly too – that was a superb passing move.

14min: Close! Neco Williams whips in a lovely cross into the box, but Minamino just misses out on connecting with a header.

12min: So far so good for Shrewsbury who are doing better back they did in 1996 where by now Stan Collymore had opened the scoring in that 4-0 Reds win. Injury concerns though for the hosts as Oliver Norburn needs treatment to his knee but he should be able to continue.

9min: A sighter from Liverpool. Divock Origi makes a bit of a mess of his first touch taking a forward pass from Takumi Minamino, but the ball falls into his path again, allowing him to shoot from 20 yards out, only for the shot to drag wide across goal.

6min: Lots of respect being paid by the League One side to Liverpool who continue to control the play. The Reds are struggling though to create many openings in these early stages against their defence minded hosts.

3min: Liverpool’s fringe stars controlling the start of the game but Shrewsbury are hustling well and denying the Premier League leaders much space to operate in to create any attacking opportunities.

Here is a reminder of the line-ups and formations ahead of kick-off

Shrewsbury: O’Leary, Love, Williams, Ebanks-Landell, Pierre, Golbourne, Norburn, Goss, Laurent, Whalley, Lang.

Subs: Murphy, Edwards, Beckles, Walker, Udoh, Cummings, Hart.

Liverpool: Adrian, Williams, Matip, Lovren, Larouci, Chirivella, Fabinho, Jones, Elliott, Origi, Minamino.

Subs: Keita, Firmino, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Hoever, Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold.

Referee: Simon Hooper

Even when you factor in the Liverpool starting XI this will still be a big upset if Shrewsbury win. Sportsmail compares the enormous disparity between the two sides.

That’s both Manchester clubs comfortably through now, with both having their respective ties wrapped up well before 20 minutes had even been played. Let’s hope we have a bit more of a contest to wrap up the day’s action…

Our guest columnist provides a unique view on what makes Klopp’s teams great — and just what Shrewsbury Town can expect this evening.

Here are some names to look out for as Shrewsbury Town hope to record an upset (even against a fringe Reds outfit) this evening.

And it came 24 years ago – also in the fourth round as goals from Stan Collymore, Robbie Fowler and Jason McAteer saw off the home side at the now demolished Gay Meadow.

But the first team stars have still made the trip to Shropshire. Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino are on the bench for the Reds and both have been meeting with fans from the home side before the game.

Yet it still holds a blend of youth,experience and new faces. Joel Matip comes into the team along with Dejan Lovren, Fabinho and Yasser Larouci as Joe Gomez, Nathaniel Phillips, James Milner and Adam Lallana depart the XI.

Shrewsbury meanwhile make three changes, with Max O’Leary starting in goal in place of Joe Murphy, while Shaun Whalley and Callum Lang also come into the side that won the third round replay against Bristol City, with Dan Udoh and Ryan Giles dropping out – the latter having recently been recalled by Wolverhampton Wanderers from his loan spell.

📋 | Your Town starting 11 that is set to face @LFC #Salop pic.twitter.com/wtnxhYxda6

Adrian, Williams, Matip, Lovren, Larouci, Fabinho, Chirivella, Jones, Minamino, Elliott, Origi.

Liverpool have arrived 🚍 #Salop pic.twitter.com/C55oYugyoL

Just the one result today, with Manchester City winning 4-0 against Fulham in Sunday’s first game after the Cottagers were reduced to 10 men in just six minutes.

In fact we may as well make that two results, as Manchester United are 5-0 up at Tranmere Rovers and it’s only half-time. That’s a game you can follow live action of here.

The action will conclude with Bournemouth hosting Arsenal on Monday night.

But how do they fair when it comes to a potentially tricky trip down at Shrewsbury Town?

Good evening all and after seeing off Everton in the previous round, can Jurgen Klopp’s fringe team now fire the Reds into the fifth round as I welcome you to our live coverage of Shrewsbury Town vs Liverpool.

Shrewsbury Town host Liverpool at Montgomery Waters Meadow to wrap up Sunday’s FA Cup fourth round action as Jurgen Klopp’s men look to avoid an upset against the League One outfit.

The Reds will be looking for FA Cup fifth round progression for the first time since the 2014-15 season when they reached the semi-final as they take their eye off a remarkable Premier League campaign where they are runaway leaders.

Both sides have only met each other once before in all competition with their last encounter being in the FA Cup fourth round in 1996 that saw the Reds win 4-0 thanks to goals from Robbie Fowler, Stan Collymore and Jason McAteer.

Sportsmail’s Dan Ripley will provide live FA Cup coverage of Shrewsbury vs Liverpool including score, lineups and build-up.