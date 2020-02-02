‘Shut the f*ck up!’ Djokovic fumes at Australian Open crowd during tense clash with Thiem (VIDEO)

A furious Novak Djokovic appeared to tell spectators to “shut the f*ck up” for making noise during his tense Australian Open final clash with Dominic Thiem.

Aiming for a record-extending eighth title in Melbourne, defending champion Djokovic took the first set 6-4.

But amid a feisty atmosphere on Rod Laver Arena from both Djokovic and Thiem fans, the Serb saw tensions spill over in the ninth game when he claimed a point to move 30-0 up.

As Djokovic and Thiem traded shots from the baseline the Austrian sent a shot into the tramlines, but Djokovic appeared furious that a fan had made a noise during the rally.

“Shut the f**k up!,” the 16-time Grand Slam winner appeared to mouth aggressively at fans in the crowd.

‘Shut the f**k up!’: Novak Djokovic has let rip at the #AusOpen crowd during a tense grand final against Dominic Thiem. Watch our live coverage: https://t.co/iCFHrop3F1 via @newscomauHQpic.twitter.com/a6a2Iz7tY0 — Christine Vanden Byllaardt (@cvbyllaardt) February 2, 2020

Djokovic clearly just mouthed ‘shut the fuck up’ to the crowd there. Tetchy, Novak. Tetchy#AusOpen — James Dodd (@JamesDoddFOX) February 2, 2020

It wasn’t the only time the fiery Serb lost his cool, as during the second set he clashed with umpire Damien Dumusois after being given a time violation for not serving quickly enough.

Djokovic sarcastically tapped Dumusois on the shoe as he made his way to the chair between games, muttering: “You made yourself famous. Well done man. Mission accomplished.”

Thiem battled back to take the second and third sets amid a febrile atmosphere, as an out-of-sorts Djokovic appeared to struggle with health issues, calling out the doctor during the third set.

But ever the warrior, Djokovic then fought back to win the fourth set 6-3 to take things to a decider as an epic unfolded under the lights in Melbourne.

Djokovic duly delivered, winning the fifth set 6-4, and a record-extending eighth Australian Open title with it.