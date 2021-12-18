Significant Changes To Testing Protocols Are “Working To Finalize” By The NFL And NFLPA

The NFL and the NFLPA are “working to finalize” a major change to testing protocols.
The NFL and NFLPA are working on some changes to the league’s testing protocols in the wake of multiple COVID-19 outbreaks around the world.
NFL reporter Albert Breer gave a rundown of the possible changes on Saturday.
NFL, NFLPA “Working To Finalize” Significant Change To Testing Protocols
NFL, NFLPA “Working To Finalize” Significant Change To Testing Protocols
Sources: The NFL and NFLPA are working to finalize an overhaul to their COVID-19 testing. Likely, as part of that …
• No change for unvaccinated guys (Daily testing).
• Those vaccinated AND asymptomatic only subject to spot testing.
• Vaccinated with symptoms get tested.
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 18, 2021
With the NFL’s amended schedule, we now have games tomorrow, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
8 of the next 10 days have NFL games.
Buckle up.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 17, 2021