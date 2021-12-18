Significant Changes To Testing Protocols Are “Working To Finalize” By The NFL And NFLPA

The NFL and the NFLPA are “working to finalize” a major change to testing protocols.

The NFL and NFLPA are working on some changes to the league’s testing protocols in the wake of multiple COVID-19 outbreaks around the world.

NFL reporter Albert Breer gave a rundown of the possible changes on Saturday.

Sources: The NFL and NFLPA are working to finalize an overhaul to their COVID-19 testing. Likely, as part of that … • No change for unvaccinated guys (Daily testing). • Those vaccinated AND asymptomatic only subject to spot testing. • Vaccinated with symptoms get tested. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 18, 2021