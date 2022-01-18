Significant Staff Promotion at Ohio State Football

A Major Staff Promotion Has Been Announced By Ohio State Football

In 2022, the Ohio State Buckeyes will promote an in-house assistant to run game coordinator, making a major change to their coaching staff.

Tony Alford, the team’s running backs coach, has been given a raise and a new title as the team’s run game coordinator, according to an official announcement from the program.

Beginning next season, he’ll continue to perform his previous duties while also taking on the additional responsibilities.

Alford has been a key member of Ohio State’s running backs room for the past seven seasons.

He’ll try to assist the Buckeyes in a bigger way moving forward.

According to Eleven Warriors, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said in a release, “Tony has consistently mentored and produced tough, reliable, and productive running backs for the Buckeyes.”

“I’m thrilled to promote him to run game coordinator because he has such a great understanding of how to get his student-athletes to perform at such a high level of competitiveness.”

