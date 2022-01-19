Silvestre, a former Manchester United teammate, believes Wayne Rooney is not ready for the Everton job.

Due to their ongoing financial crisis, which has seen them deducted 24 points by the EFL so far, the England legend’s Derby County side is in danger of going out of business.

A transfer embargo was also imposed recently on them.

Despite their serious off-field issues, Derby has won four of their last five Championship games and has gone undefeated in the league since the start of December.

Meanwhile, Everton’s board of directors called an emergency meeting on Saturday night following their 2-1 loss to Norwich City.

Rafa Benitez was fired after only 19 Premier League games in charge at Goodison Park, and Wayne Rooney is now being touted as a possible replacement.

Everton are now just six points above the Premier League relegation zone and in freefall as a result of the result at Carrow Road.

Despite beating Arsenal 2-1 at home in December, they had lost nine of their previous 12 league matches.

Rooney, who came up through the ranks at Everton before going on to have an incredible career at Manchester United and then returning to Goodison for a season in 2017, would no doubt be eager to take charge of his boyhood club.

However, Mikael Silvestre, who spent four years with the Red Devils alongside the ex-striker, has advised his 36-year-old pal to resist the temptation now.

“He should give himself more time,” the Frenchman told Slingo Casino. “Opportunities like this might never come back, so that’s something to consider.”

“It’s still early days, but despite the circumstances, he’s done a good job at Derby.”

“However, before stepping into the hot seat, I would advise him to continue learning his craft and learning about himself.”

“He’s a very young manager,” Silvestre added. “He was still playing not long ago.”

“If he keeps going like this, jobs like this will come his way in the future because his name is huge in the Premier League.”

