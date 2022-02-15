Simone Biles Announces Her Engagement To NFL Player

Simone Biles’ Valentine’s Day this year was reportedly extra special.

On Instagram, the legendary American gymnast revealed that she is engaged to NFL player Jonathan Owens.

Biles, 24, appears to have been proposed to on February 14th.

She claimed it was the simplest yes she had ever given.

“THE SIMPLEST YES”

“I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, you’re everything I’ve ever wanted and more! Let’s get married, FIANCÉ,” Biles wrote on Instagram.

