Manchester United players have stopped eating puddings since Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford.

The 36-year-old Portuguese superstar completed an incredible transfer comeback this summer.

As a result, Lee Grant joked that his Red Devils teammates were afraid to eat sweets because they didn’t want to meet his strict dietary requirements.

According to Eric Bailly, who has only appeared six times this season, Grant wasn’t messing around.

When Poet and Vuj asked if United players eat desserts, the Ivorian defender replied, “No, we’ve stopped.”

“Everyone came to a halt because it’s good to mix things up once in a while.”

“For a long time, Ronaldo has been the best because he takes care of his body.”

Grant revealed that he and his teammates were all watching what Ronaldo ate the night before matches at the hotel, and that none of them dared to get up to get dessert after seeing quinoa, avocado, and boiled eggs on his plate.

“You finish your dinner, and you usually have a few cheat things out on a Friday night,” the goalkeeper joked.

“You have the choice of an apple crumble with custard or a brownie with cream.”

“I swear to you, no one touched the apple crumble and custard, and no one touched the brownie.”

“We were sitting at our table for table pre-match, and one of the lads asked me, ‘What does Cristiano have on his plate?’

“We took a quick look at what he had and it was clearly the cleanest, healthiest plate you could imagine.”

“It amused me that no one got up to eat the junk food that had been set out.”

Even as he approaches his mid-thirties, Ronaldo has maintained peak fitness throughout his career, allowing him to brag about his incredible physique and fitness.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is said to consume up to six meals per day and a lot of fish, particularly swordfish, tuna, and braised cod.

He also considers chicken to be “magical” because of its high protein and low fat content, and regularly eats ham and cheese with low-fat yoghurt for breakfast.

The man who wants to play until he’s in his 40s, on the other hand, admitted that sharing a pizza with his son is his guilty pleasure.

Ronaldo also sleeps for eight hours each night and is able to…

