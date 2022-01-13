Since Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United, the team has had a better win rate without him, with teammates fearful of the superstar.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United, the team has had a better win rate without him, with team-mates intimidated by the superstar.

Ronaldo’s fearsome old-school approach to training, diet, and vision for the future is intimidating Red Devils teammates, SunSport can exclusively reveal.

However, statistics show that United has done better this season without Ronaldo.

Since his free transfer from Juventus last summer, the 36-year-old has played in 21 games.

Despite scoring 14 goals in those games, United has only won ten of them.

There have been four ties and an incredible seven defeats.

In each game featuring Ronaldo, United has scored an average of 1.6 goals while conceding 1.5.

The Red Devils now have a 48 percent overall win rate.

When Ronaldo isn’t on the field, that number jumps to FIFTY percent.

So far, the veteran has missed six games, with only one of them ending in a loss.

Three of United’s games have ended in victories, with the other two ending in draws.

Meanwhile, the average goals per game is nearly identical at 1.5.

United, on the other hand, has conceded far fewer goals, with an average of just 0.7 goals against.

It’s now unclear whether Ronaldo will play against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Ronnie was forced to miss the FA Cup victory over the Midlands outfit on Monday due to a hip injury.

United’s performance, on the other hand, was underwhelming, and Ralf Rangnick will no doubt turn to the Old Trafford legend to help them kickstart their season.