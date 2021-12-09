Since his UFC debut, Conor McGregor has gone from a slim KO king to a hulky heavyweight-looking brute.

CONOR McGREGOR’S ring weight has fluctuated as much as his career.

The 33-year-old UFC legend has titles in two divisions, knockouts in three, and is now a hulking 13st 5lb.

And the skinny, tattoo-free Irishman who made his UFC debut bears little resemblance to the beefy McGregor who is planning a comeback next year.

He debuted in the UFC at 145 pounds featherweight and won the title two years later after knocking out Brazilian Jose Aldo, 35.

He first showed signs of weight gain a year later, when he stepped up to 170 pounds for two welterweight fights with Nate Diaz, 36, in 2016.

He lost the first fight before winning the rematch five months later. He then downgraded to 155 pounds.

He knocked out Eddie Alvarez, 37, to win the lightweight title, as well as the featherweight title, and become the first man to reign over two UFC divisions at the same time.

McGregor entered the boxing ring in 2017 with his stock at an all-time high, but he was defeated by Floyd Mayweather, 44.

He weighed 153 pounds for the fight, which was just under the UFC’s lightweight limit.

McGregor returned to the octagon after two years away, losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov, 33.

After a two-year hiatus from the ring, McGregor returned at welterweight, putting on even more weight.

In 40 seconds, he defeated veteran Donald Cerrone, 38, but he didn’t fight again for a year.

When he did, it was against Dustin Poirier, 32, whom he had previously defeated at featherweight in 2014.

McGregor was knocked out in round two of the rematch, which ended in a shocking loss for him.

The Notorious then went on to lose a trilogy fight, this time due to a horrific leg snap.

McGregor broke his tibia seconds before round one ended, and he was stopped by the doctor.

Since then, he’s had surgery and returned to training, focusing on strength and conditioning.

John Kavanagh, McGregor’s coach, joked that his star pupil was so big that he could compete at MIDDLEWEIGHT.

McGregor revealed his weight was a whopping 13st 5lb in a recent social media post, nearly two-and-a-half stone more than his previous fight.