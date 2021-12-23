Since joining PSG, Lionel Messi has had his least productive season yet, with his goals-per-minute ratio down.

Lionel Messi is having his least productive season of his career, with a lower goals-per-minute ratio since joining PSG.

LIONEL MESSI appears to be suffering from the aftereffects of his summer departure from Barcelona, his boyhood club.

After one of the most remarkable transfer sagas in football history, Argentina’s superstar joined Paris Saint-Germain.

During his 778 games for Barcelona, he scored 672 goals.

But, at PSG, he is having the worst start to a league season of his career.

For his new Ligue 1 club, the 34-year-old is averaging a goal every 865 minutes.

In 11 games for the French champions, he has only one goal.

In November, he scored in a 3-1 win over Nantes.

In the Champions League, the Ballon d’Or winner has five goals in five appearances.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

And he has five domestic assists, including three against Saint-Etienne last month.

Messi has had a hit-or-miss season so far, with multiple fitness issues limiting his chances in the first team.

He relocated to Paris in August after Barca’s financial woes prevented them from extending his contract.

He signed a two-year contract with the Parc des Princes, with the option to extend for another year.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football News Live Blog.