Since Jurgen Klopp took over, Arsenal has spent over £100 million more than Liverpool… despite achieving far less.

Since Jurgen Klopp’s arrival in 2015, Arsenal has spent over £100 million more than Liverpool, despite achieving significantly less.

On Thursday night, the Gunners host the Reds in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping to orchestrate a win over the two legs to book a place in the cup final against Chelsea in February.

Arsenal were knocked out of the FA Cup at the weekend after a shocking third-round loss to Nottingham Forest.

With so little to cheer about in recent seasons, even a Carabao Cup victory would be a welcome boost.

The North London giants have not won the Premier League since their ‘Invincibles’ season in 2003-04, and they have never won the European Cup.

For much of Arsene Wenger’s tenure, the club was chastised for its lack of transfer spending.

However, the club’s biggest failure now appears to be their poor spending habits.

Arsenal has spent an incredible £662.55 million since Jurgen Klopp took over in October 2015.

The Reds, on the other hand, have spent £114 million less – £548.55 million.

Klopp has won Liverpool’s first Premier League title in 2019-20, as well as the Champions League the season before.

Furthermore, the Reds have consistently challenged for the Premier League title, most recently in the 2018-19 season, when they finished with 97 points only to lose to Manchester City (98) on the final day.

Liverpool’s squad has also been improved.

Klopp took over a team in which Simon Mignolet, Mamadou Sakho, and Adam Lallana were key players, but there was little Premier League quality on the bench in his first season.

However, the club now has a spine consisting of Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, and Mohamed Salah, all of whom were signed during Klopp’s tenure.

Sadio Mane, Joel Matip, Diogo Jota, and Andrew Robertson are just a few of the key players who have been signed under his leadership in Germany’s Gegenpressing machine.

Regardless, Liverpool has spent more than £100 million less than Arsenal.

In the same time frame, Arsenal has won two FA Cups and two Community Shields.

But in the Premier League, they’ve finished fifth, sixth, fifth, eighth, and eighth, at times failing to even qualify for Europe, let alone the Champions League.

Part of the problem, as previously stated, has been their shoddy investment.

Nicolas Pepe cost Arsenal a club-record £72 million, but he barely gets a look in the first team, displacing youngsters Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, and Gabriel Martinelli.

The Emirates have a plethora of young talent on their team…

