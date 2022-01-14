Since Mikel Arteta took over after Xhaka’s dismissal, Arsenal has had nearly TWICE as many red cards as all of their Premier League rivals.

Arsenal now has THIRTEEN red cards under Mikel Arteta, following Granit Xhaka’s dismissal against Liverpool on Thursday.

Xhaka was sent off for a high kick on Diogo Jota during the 0-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first leg draw at Anfield.

Arsenal’s thirteenth red card in all competitions under Arteta, FIVE more than any other Premier League team.

Since Arteta took over in December 2019, the Gunners have been shown nearly twice as many red cards as anyone else in just over two years.

With eight red cards, Southampton is the next most ill-disciplined team, but they are nowhere near Arsenal’s thirteen dismissals.

With seven red cards apiece since December 2019, Manchester City and Brighton are tied for third place.

Fortunately for Xhaka, his latest outburst at Anfield didn’t cost him too much, as his teammates rallied to keep a valuable clean sheet.

Arsenal’s game has lacked a steely, gritty performance in recent years, and this was exactly what they needed.

Summer signing Ben White was named Man of the Match for his outstanding defensive performance, but the Gunners as a whole were outstanding.

And it means everything is on the line in the second leg, which takes place at the Emirates next week.

After the game, Xhaka expressed regret to Arsenal fans for possibly costing his team the match.

“I want to apologize to everyone,” he wrote.

I’m so proud of my team for keeping a clean sheet tonight.”

Arsenal’s thirteenth red card under Arteta comes just days after they set an unwelcome record by becoming the first Premier League team to reach the 100-red card mark.

Gabriel’s red card on New Year’s Day marked Arsenal’s 100th Premier League dismissal.

And it cost them on that occasion, as the Gunners lost 2-1 at home to Manchester City after squandering a first-half lead.

