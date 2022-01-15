Sir Alex Ferguson refused to let Gary Neville relinquish his ‘f***ing’ captaincy because he feared a feud between Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney.

Sir Alex Ferguson, the legendary Manchester United manager, refused to let Gary Neville relinquish his ‘f***ing’ captaincy because he feared a feud between Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney.

Neville admitted that he felt “unworthy” of the captaincy, but Ferguson insisted on it in order to keep the peace in the Old Trafford dressing room.

Fergie was concerned that if Ronaldo was named captain, Rooney would “kick off,” so he chose to keep his long-serving defender in charge.

“I got injured a year after taking the captaincy and I felt I didn’t contribute as a captain should do,” Neville admitted on Sky Sports’ The Football Show.

“I went to Sir Alex in pre-season, we had an amazing team of great personalities and players, and I told him I didn’t think I was worthy of being captain.”

‘You’ll keep that f***ing armband, son,’ he said.

It’ll be rotated by you and Giggs’

“If I give it to Ronaldo, Rooney will kick off,” he said.

Ferdinand will strike if I give it to Vidic.’

“It was for camaraderie; we were the dressing room cops, keeping order, but I felt unworthy at the time.”

After Roy Keane’s surprise departure midway through the season in November 2005, Neville was named captain of Manchester United.

Sir Alex probably chose me over Giggs because he was in and out of the team while I was in every week.

“I had Roy Keane as captain for ten years, and Roy left really quickly and unexpectedly part-way through the season,” the former England captain recalled.

“It was a complete shock, and Roy was impossible to duplicate.”

I worked with him, Bryan Robson, and Steve Bruce, and they were all interesting people with a lot of power in the dressing room.

“I couldn’t take Roy’s place and be Roy; my character and influence aren’t the same.”

“I wanted to stay true to myself; I’d been a PFA union rep since I was 23, and I believed in players sticking together.”

“I believe Sir Alex chose me over Ryan Giggs because he was in and out of the team due to Sir Alex’s preference for rotating his players, whereas I was playing every week.”

“It was just me, Ryan, and Scholes as captains for the five or six years I was captain.”

We collaborated to ensure that the dressing room’s tone and standards were set.

“Keane and Robson took a different approach, and they had a lot of clout.”

“On and off the football field, Roy was the most influential player I’d ever seen.”

