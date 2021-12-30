Sir Alex Ferguson transformed Manchester United into a global sporting behemoth, and his trophy-laden reign will never be surpassed.

Sir Alex Ferguson transformed Manchester United into a global sporting behemoth… his trophy-laden reign will never be surpassed.

Sir Alex Ferguson addressed the crowd after Manchester United won another Premier League title.

Every May, they had grown accustomed to seeing silverware held aloft in these rituals.

But he wanted them to know that this was not a foregone conclusion this time.

That winning these titles was difficult; it took a lot of effort; it wasn’t just a case of showing up and letting everything happen.

Maybe he felt people didn’t understand what it took, and he wanted them to know.

Perhaps it’s only now, as the great man celebrates his 80th birthday, that people realize what a remarkable job he did.

Consider those who have attempted to duplicate his 13 titles and two European Cup victories.

Ferguson’s ‘Chosen One’, David Moyes, was chosen in the belief that he would uphold the club’s traditions and keep the trophies coming.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

He was ten years old when he died, and he was gone in ten months.

Louis van Gaal was regarded as one of the greatest coaches of his generation, and he will almost certainly tell you so.

He quickly put Old Trafford to sleep, won the FA Cup, and then vanished.

Jose Mourinho was next, and he added two more to his trophy cabinet while leading the club to second place in the table.

However, after two and a half years, the pressure was too much for him, and he exploded.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took the reins and led the club back on track, but he lacked the ability to make the final turn.

Witnessing his disappointment in that final interview after being fired was heartbreaking.

He thought he was close, but he couldn’t pull it off, and at United, when things start to fall apart, they fall apart quickly.

They’ve all tried, but ultimately failed, to emulate the greatest of all time. Good men, good coaches, and a lot of money have all tried but failed to emulate the greatest of all time.

People expected the title conveyor belt to keep spinning after Fergie.

The problem was that the guy who knew how to use it had retired, and the manual was still in his head.

If his successors had continued his incredible feats, he would not have been as remarkable as he was — which he was.

Everyone has a favorite accomplishment, but mine came in his later years.

From 2003 to 2006, United won one FA Cup and two League Cups in three seasons.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.