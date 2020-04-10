Sir Alex hails ‘magnificent’ NHS staff for pandemic response

Sir Alex Ferguson has hailed the work of the NHS as Manchester United announced they have teamed up with both the NHS and local charities during the coronavirus crisis.

The Premier League is suspended until the end of May with the UK in lockdown, and players from all 20 clubs have come together to donate £4million to help frontline NHS staff.

United announced on Thursday they would be giving gifts to 3,500 NHS staff and suggesting Old Trafford as a possible location for a temporary blood donation centre.

Ferguson himself is well aware of the hard work and dedication of NHS staff, having suffered a brain haemorrhage two years ago.

“I’m delighted we are now recognising the importance of our NHS – as I experienced two years ago after they saved my life,” Sir Alex told United’s official website.

“The response to this pandemic has been magnificent and has made me proud of the way the club and the British people have rallied round to help. Well Done.”

Current United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer echoed the views of his old manager.

The Norwegian said: “The NHS staff and the volunteers fighting the virus are putting themselves at risk to keep everybody safe and doing a truly amazing job.

“They deserve thanks and praise from everybody for their work and their efforts every single day.”

United have also put a fleet of 16 vehicles on standby to support NHS courier operations in Manchester, as well as donating medical equipment.