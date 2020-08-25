Sir Andy Murray says wife Kim wants him to have a hair transplant

SIR Andy Murray’s wife wants him to have a hair transplant, he says.

The tennis star revealed Kim, 32, keeps telling him to deal with his thinning thatch but he is not keen.

He was also encouraged to do something about it by comedian Jimmy Carr, who has just undergone the procedure.

The pair appeared together on Sky panel show A League Of Their Own, where Murray teased the comic about his new look.

He said: “My wife has been telling me to have one of them for a couple of years but I’m not if it turns out like that.”

The three-time Grand Slam champ, 33, also revealed Kim has a crush on his telly team captain Jamie Redknapp, 47, who lives on the same street.

Redknapp said: “We live on the same road and I always see her with the pram and the dog and I give her a ‘hey’ and I get nothing.”

Murray replied: “I hope that’s all you give her.”

The tennis ace is set to return to action at the US Open later this month.

He said he thinks he will play Wimbledon next year.

